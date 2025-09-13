Sportvot x FPJ: Spolto Hoganas Badminton Championship 2025 Witness High-Octane Action

The Spolto Hoganas Badminton Championship 2025 took place on 13th September at Hadapsar, Pune, bringing together top badminton teams in an atmosphere filled with excitement and competitive spirit. Fans gathered to witness thrilling rallies and high-energy performances, making the event a memorable sporting occasion.

In the grand finale, Marvels 23 showcased their dominance against Alloy Avengers, clinching victory with a strong 21-14 scoreline. The Marvels combined sharp strokes with excellent teamwork to outclass their opponents, while the Alloy Avengers fought hard but fell short in crucial moments. With this emphatic win, Marvels 23 were crowned champions of the tournament.