WATCH: Brazilian Star Fabinho Gets Expensive Rolex As Gift From Al-Ittihad Fan After Saudi Pro League Debut

Brazilian football star Fabinho was pleasantly surprised by one of his fans on Monday night after he made an impressive debut in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Ittihad.

Fabinho got an expensive Rolex watch as a gift from a fan after Al-Ittihad's 3-0 win over Al-Raed.

Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad from Liverpool last month in a $50.7 million move for three years.

The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year deal, started alongside ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante against Al-Raed

After the match, the fan waited for Fabinho in the team tunnel and took him by complete surprise by gifting him a Rolex, which the footballer tried to wear on his wrist but dropped the watch.

He then picked it up and wore it properly before leaving with a smile.