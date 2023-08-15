 WATCH: Brazilian Star Fabinho Gets Expensive Rolex As Gift From Al-Ittihad Fan After Saudi Pro League Debut
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Brazilian Star Fabinho Gets Expensive Rolex As Gift From Al-Ittihad Fan After Saudi Pro League Debut

WATCH: Brazilian Star Fabinho Gets Expensive Rolex As Gift From Al-Ittihad Fan After Saudi Pro League Debut

Fabinho got an expensive Rolex watch as a gift from a fan after Al-Ittihad's 3-0 win over Al-Raed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

Brazilian football star Fabinho was pleasantly surprised by one of his fans on Monday night after he made an impressive debut in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Ittihad.

Fabinho got an expensive Rolex watch as a gift from a fan after Al-Ittihad's 3-0 win over Al-Raed.

Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad from Liverpool last month in a $50.7 million move for three years.

The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year deal, started alongside ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante against Al-Raed

After the match, the fan waited for Fabinho in the team tunnel and took him by complete surprise by gifting him a Rolex, which the footballer tried to wear on his wrist but dropped the watch.

He then picked it up and wore it properly before leaving with a smile.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out Of 2023 Asian Games In Hangzhou Due To THIS Reason

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out Of 2023 Asian Games In Hangzhou Due To THIS Reason

'Chutti Hai Fir Bhi...': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out On The Treadmill Despite Independence Day Break...

'Chutti Hai Fir Bhi...': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out On The Treadmill Despite Independence Day Break...

'Ireland Here We Come': Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India Leaves For T20I Tour In Dublin

'Ireland Here We Come': Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India Leaves For T20I Tour In Dublin

Independence Day 2023: ‘May Our Tricolour Forever Fly High,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Other...

Independence Day 2023: ‘May Our Tricolour Forever Fly High,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Other...

Rishabh Pant Watches 'Live Cricket After Long Time' As Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Bat In Practice Match

Rishabh Pant Watches 'Live Cricket After Long Time' As Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Bat In Practice Match