Watch: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka FaceTimes Kim Kardashian, offers shirt to her son Saint who is a Gunners fan

Kim Kardashian was in the stands at the Emirates, during Arsenal's Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon. Arsenal went on to lose on penalties to bow out of the Europa League with only the Premier League to play for now.

Kim had posted a video on her Instagram account of Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka taking a penalty. Kim captured her son, Saint, cheering Saka's name as he scored from 12 yards.

A day after the game, Saka facetimed Kim and her group that attended the match. The video that went viral on social media showed Saka talking to Kim's son, Saint.

Saka was heard saying: "Sorry, I missed you guys yesterday. They said that you were in the players lounge. I had one shirt for you."

Kim then prompted her son to tell Saka that they would be back at the Emirates when Arsenal lift the Premier League title.

To this, Saka replied: "Tell them to let me know when they're coming back, and I'll sort them some T-shirts."

Kim captioned her video of the call: "And more surprises... the boys fave player for @arsenal @bukayosaka87."

Saka himself also uploaded a screenshot from the FaceTime call to his own Instagram story.

Kim reposted the upload to her story, writing: "Thank you for making our boys' day."

Arsenal, who currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, take on Crystal Palace on Sunday. Palace sacked head coach Patrick Viera this week after the Eagles have failed to win a single game in 2023.