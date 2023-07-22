'Wasn't The Way I Wanted To Be Out': Jonny Bairstow Breaks Silence On Stumping Row At Lord's

Jonny Bairstow looks on after being stumped. | (Credits: Twitter)

England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow finally broke his silence on the contentious stumping affected by Alex Carey during the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's. Bairstow has accused Carey of setting a bad example to the upcoming generation of players as he believes in playing the game fairly, yet aggressively when given the chance.

The 2023 Ashes series found its flashpoint as Carey stumped Bairstow on day 5 at Lord's. The incident occurred as the 33-year-old ducked a short-pitched delivery from Cameron Green and walked out of the crease unaware the ball was still in play. The South Australian fired an underarm throw and appealed, prompting the on-field umpires to send it upstairs. The third umpire ruled it out, but the visitors copped plenty of flak from the crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to Sky Sports after day 3's play, Bairstow reflected that he doesn't such dismissals even in club cricket as it sets a bad precedent for the youngsters.

"It wasn't the way I wanted to be out down at Lord's. That is part and parcel now of the game. We have seen it in other occasions. I have even heard about it (happening) now in club cricket. That's not necessarily what you want to be hearing. The example for me is when you are looking at young kids coming up. You want to be playing the game and play it how I have always played it, you play it tough, you play it fair. And on a different day it doesn't happen."

Jonny Bairstow proud to be back on the field after severe ankle injury:

Bairstow, who smashed 99 off 81 balls on day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test, believes that he is elated to be back, given the comprehensive ankle injury he underwent last year.

"There's obviously been some chitter chatter and opinions, that have been rather interesting at times. Especially when there's not been many conversations around how my ankle is. Whether they're fair or not, it's up to you guys to decide, because you guys are writing the different bits. To have the injury that I had and back playing international sport within nine months is something I'm incredibly proud of."

England dominated day 3 of the Old Trafford Test as Australia still trail them by 162 runs. However, England might yet be denied victory due to the weather inclination.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)