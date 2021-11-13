Warriors’ Stephen Curry surpasses Ray Allen for most career three-pointers in NBA history

The Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just became the NBA’s leading all-time three-point scorer, counting the regular season and playoffs.

Curry achieved the feat when he hit back-to-back triples at the start of the Warriors’ second quarter in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Curry entered Friday night’s blowout 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls trailing Allen’s record — which includes both regular season and the playoffs — by a single 3-pointer.

He tied Allen with a bucket not even two minutes into the game, and then surpassed him with a contested shot from the top of the key over Alex Caruso.

Curry finished the night with a team-high 40 points while shooting 9-of-17 from behind the arc.

Allen finished his career with 3,358 made 3-pointers. Curry, who is in his 13th season in the league, hit Allen’s mark in 585 less games. He entered Friday night’s game averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting better than 47% from behind the arc.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:31 PM IST