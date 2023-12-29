 Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Appointed As Sri Lanka T20I Captain, Claims Report
Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Appointed As Sri Lanka T20I Captain, Claims Report

Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to return to action after injury layoff in ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka T20I captain | Credits: Twitter

Sri Lanka Cricket will likely to hand over captaincy duties to Wanindu Hasaranga in T20Is ahead of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in January next year.

Hasaranga will succeed Dasun Shanaka as T20I captain. Shanaka is likely to lead Sri Lanka in ODIs. The spin-bowling all-rounder has been out of action due to injury since August and was ruled out of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup this year. Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to return to action after injury layoff in ODI series against Zimbabwe.

As per the report in Adedarana, while Wanindu Hasaranga will appointed as T20I captain, Dimuth Karunaratne will continue to lead Sri Lanka in Tests.

The report further added that Sri Lanka Cricket selection committee led Upal Tharanga will meet next week on Monday and take final decision on Hasaranga as T20I captain while picking up the ODI and T20I squads for Zimbabwe tour.

