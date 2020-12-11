Virushka 3rd anniversary: Captain Kohli's wish for wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heart

The two secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple’s close family and friends in December last year. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Virushka on professional fronts:

Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia, will return home after the first five-day Test in Adelaide that ends on December 21 to be with his wife Anushka who is due for delivery sometime in January.

"The decision was made before we had the selection meeting and I explained the same to selectors that I will be flying back after the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that because we have a quarantine period both ways. I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of my first child," he said at a virtual media conference.

"It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience. That was the reason behind my decision and I communicated to the selectors during the selection meeting," he said, without holding back his emotions.

Mom-to-be Anushka recently shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child.

"Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," said Anushka.

Back in August, Anushka and Kohli, announced their pregnancy on social media. The couple confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page.

Not to mention, Twitter India, on Tuesday unveiled that the tweet shared by Virushka was the most-liked one in 2020.