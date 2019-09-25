Virdhawal Khade emerges fastest in Asian Age Group Championship

Bengaluru: Virdhawal Khade clinched India's seventh gold medal at the 10th Asian Age Group Championship but failed to make the Olympic 'A' cut in the men's 50m freestyle event, here on Wednesday.

Khade clocked 22.59 seconds to finish ahead of Khurshidjon Tursunov (22.96) of Uzbekistan and Iranian Gharehhassanloo Benyamin (23.23). The gold medal winning feat was, however, not enough for the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist to make the Olympic A qualification mark, set at 22.01 seconds.

"I am quite disappointed with my timing. I was fully tapered for this meet," Khade said.