Virat Kohli's restaurant chain dismisses allegations of homophobia, says it only restricts stag entry

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli owned restaurant chain One8 Commune on Tuesday dismissed accusations of homophobic policies and that there are discriminatory entry rules against members of the gay community at its outlets, following a recent back lash on social media.

The controversy regarding the restaurant chain sparked after the LGBTQIA+ group 'YesWeExistIndia' accused its Pune outlet of the allowing only heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women. The group further added that other outlets of the restaurant also follow similar practices.

After a heavy social media outrage One8 commune issued a statement and said it welcomes all irrespective of their gender or preferences.

"As our name denotes, we have always been inclusive in serving all communities since our inception," it said.

The chain underlined that its restaurant policies are in line with industry practices.

"Similar to industry wide practice and in conformity with government rules, we obviously have a prohibition of stag entry policy (subject to relaxation) in place so as to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests.

"This does not in any way mean that our company policy provides any discriminatory entry rules for/against any particular community," One8 Commune said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 03:57 PM IST