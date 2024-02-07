Virat Kohli To Part Ways With Puma After 8 Years, Ending His ₹110 Crore Deal To Join Agilitas Sports: Report

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is reportedly parting ways with Puma, concluding his longstanding 8-year association with the renowned sports and athleisure brand.

In a significant move, Kohli, aged 35, had initially made headlines in 2017 by securing a ₹110 crore deal with Puma, propelling the brand to the forefront of sportswear manufacturing in India, surpassing competitors like Nike and Adidas, owing to Kohli's surging popularity.

Virat Kohli to become brand ambassador of Agilitas Sports

As per reports from CNBC TV18, Kohli is poised to become the Brand Ambassador for Agilitas Sports, a role that comes with an added dimension as he will also possess equity in the company.

Agilitas Sports, established in 2023, is the brainchild of Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India.

The association is significant as Kohli and Ganguly have fostered a positive working relationship over the past 7 years.

Reflecting on the impending partnership, Ganguly stated, "Virat has revolutionised the perception of fitness in Indian cricket.

"His emphasis on the athlete's role has reshaped cricket in the millennial culture, aligning seamlessly with our brand ethos. He epitomises youthful iconography with an effortless style," a sentiment Ganguly had expressed when Puma initially signed the accomplished Delhi cricketer in 2017.