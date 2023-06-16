 'Virat Kohli Started The Fight': Naveen-ul-Haq Blames RCB Star For Their On-Field Altercation
Afghanistan and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq blames Virat Kohli for their on-field altercation during IPL 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
The altercation between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants seamer Naveen-ul-Haq has opened up on detail about his on-field spat with Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023. The right-arm pacer conceded that it was Kohli who started the fight and felt the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star shouldn't have said things on the field.

After RCB won the crucial fixture at Ekana Stadium, Naveen was observed having an impassioned conversation amid the post-game formalities. The LSG coach Gautam Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder out after the RCB player and Kyle Mayers engaged in verbal conversation. But when Gambhir confronted Kohli, the situation deteriorated and a fight broke out. Both Naveen and Kohli copped heavy fines following the game.

Speaking to BBC Pashto, the 23-year-old stated:

"He shouldn’t have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn’t start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight. When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight."

Naveen-ul-Haq reveals that he didn't utter a single word during the altercation:

Naveen further spoke about the situation, saying he never said anything to the Indian batter as it was Kohli who caught his hand forcefully, adding:

"I just want to say one thing I generally don’t sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn’t utter a single word. I didn’t sledge anyone. Players, who were there they know how I dealt with the situation. I was just shaking hands and then he (Kohli) caught my hand forcefully and I am also human being and I reacted."

After his incident with Kohli, Naveen came under fire from Indian supporters on social media and in the stadium. He received a tonne of trolling from supporters on Twitter, and during IPL games, the crowd would yell "Kohli, Kohli" at him on the pitch.

