Virat Kohli shares rare picture of his marksheet from 2004 Class 10th boards; Guess how much he scored?

India cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a picture of his mark sheet from the 10th board exams in 2004. The purpose behind his post was to inspire his fans and followers about an important life lesson.

He shared his mark sheet as part of the ongoing ‘Let There Be Sport’ campaign of PUMA to increase awareness for sports among the citizens of India to promote sports as a method of learning alongside traditional subjects.

“It’s funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport," wrote Kohli on the Koo app.

Kohli scored the maximum in English with 83 marks out of 100, and also did well in Hindi and Social Science with 75 and 81, respectively

But the former India captain struggled with his grades in Mathematics (51) & Science & tech (32).

Virat Kohli Koo app

Virat Kohli gearing up for IPL 2023

The ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper will once again launch the team's bid to claim their maiden Indian Premier League title when the tournament begins in Ahmedabad on March 31.

RCB, led by South African Far du Plessis, will begin their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

This is will be the first time in three years that RCB will get to play in front of their home fans in Bengaluru.