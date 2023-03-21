Virat Kohli reveals hilarious awkward first text with Anoushka Sharma that leaves AB de Villiers in splits

Virat Kohli, who has credited his wife Anousha Sharma for his maturity as a person in the past, narrated an interesting story about his early conversations with Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma, saying he felt awkward about a text message he sent her before the couple started dating. Kohli was inn conversation with former RCB teammate and friend AB Devilliers on the latter's YouTube channel, revealing his first meeting with his now wife.

In December 2017, Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma after dating her for years. Kohli and Anushka welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021. Kohli has previously shared the story of meeting Anushka for the first time during an ad shoot in 2013, but he shared stories of their early meetings after AB de Villiers questioned him about it.

Kohli admitted that he was nervous before meeting Anushka for the first time on the set of the ad shoot, but that they quickly became comfortable chatting with each other. The former India captain revealed an intriguing text message he sent Anushka after the two started dating.

"I remember I was so, so tensed before walking on the set (of the ad shoot in 2013). I was thinking ‘how am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?’. I was so completely out of it. I went there 5 minutes before her. I did not realise how tall she was. Out of my nervousness, the first thing I told her was that she was wearing decent-height heels. Someone must have told her that he is going to look like a dwarf in front of her and don’t wear her heels too high. The first thing I told her when I saw her heel was: ‘Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?" Kohli said this during his chat with AB de Villiers on Tuesday, March 21.

"She was like ‘excuse me?’. It was so bad. I was so nervous. But then the shoot went on and I kind of figured out, along the whole day, she was a pretty normal person. We could connect on the same things that a usual middle-class household would experience. We really connected on those experiences."

"It was not like we started dating immediately. We spoke for a long time. I thought I was dating her already. We had hung out for a few months and I remember, one day I sent her this message.

"‘When I used to be single, I used to do this and that..’ She is like ‘What do you mean you used to be?’. I had already decided in my mind that we were dating. That was again a little awkward. But then eventually, she found me to be a decent guy," he added, cracking up de Villiers during the show.