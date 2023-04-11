Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma grant consent to quash FIR over rape threat against their daughter

On Monday, the Bombay High Court ruled in favor of a student who had been accused of making a rape threat against the 11-month-old infant of former Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. The court quashed the FIR (First Information Report) and charge sheet filed against the student by the Cyber Police in Hyderabad.

FIR quashed after after NOC from couple

The FIR had been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000, including Section 354A (sexual harassment), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 500 (defamation), and Sections 67 and 67B of the IT Act. However, the court quashed these charges after the couple gave a no-objection to the decision.

The decision was made by a division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PK Naik, who found in favor of the student, Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini. The ruling means that the charges against him have been dropped, and he is no longer legally implicated in the case. The court's decision was based on the couple's no-objection and the facts of the case as presented to them.

The FIR against the accused in the case of the alleged rape threat against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's child was registered through the couple's manager, Aquilia Norman D'Souza. Therefore, the "no-objection" to quash the FIR was also communicated through D'Souza.

According to D'Souza, the accused had reached out to her on April 5, 2023, and requested the couple's consent to quash the FIR. After verifying the authenticity of the letter's contents, the couple instructed their manager to give a "no-objection" to the quashing of the FIR.

This means that the decision to quash the FIR was made with the couple's consent, and they communicated their no-objection through their manager. The couple's decision to give no-objection to the quashing of the FIR was based on the contents of the letter sent by the accused and the facts of the case as presented to them.

The Case

On October 24, India lost a world cup match to Pakistan, which was a significant event in the cricketing world. Following the loss, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami was trolled on social media for his poor performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. In response, Virat Kohli, stood up for Shami and defended him against the trolling, which was targeted at his religion.

However, the events that followed were less positive. The prosecution alleged that Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, while responding to certain comments online, crossed the line and made some sexually coloured remarks against the child of one of the members of the Indian Cricket Team. Based on the complaint made by Kohli's manager, an FIR was registered against Akubathini.

These events led to a court case, in which the Bombay High Court ultimately quashed the FIR and charge sheet against Akubathini, based on the no-objection from Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The court's decision was based on the facts of the case and the couple's consent, as communicated through their manager.