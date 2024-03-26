Viral Video: Violent Fistfight Breaks Out Between USA & Mexico Fans In Stands During CONCACAF Final...

USA and Mexico fans involve in a fistfight | Credits: Twitter/Centre Goals

The USA and Mexico fans were involved in a violent fistfight during the During CONCACAF Nations League 2024 Final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas n the United States.

USA defeated 2-0 Mexico to win their CONCACAF Nations League for the third time, which is a record for a team in the history of the tournament. Tyler Adams scored a goal for USA in the 45th minute of the match and Giovanni Reyna extended the winner's lead by netting a goal in the 63rd minute.

However, during the Final, there was an incident took place off the field, where the USA and Mexico were indulged in a violent fistfight. In a video that went viral on social, a man in white shirt with a flag of the USA was cheering for his team when a Mexico fan smashed him in his face. Then, USA fans jumped into fight and the violent clash in the form of fistfight broke out between two side.

🇲🇽🇺🇸 Last night during the Mexico and USA game, some fans from both countries were involved in a fight. 😳🥊



There was an incident that took place during the CONCACAF Nations League 2024 Final between the USA and Mexico. In the 88th minute, the play had to be stopped as Pro-Mexico fans were chanting homophobic slurs, promoting the officials to intervene before the resumption of the play.

The play was resumed after four and a half minutes and it was halted again into six minutes of stoppage time. The match was played until the conclusion in the ninth minute of the added time.

The USA manager Gregg Berhalter and players were hit by pro-Mexico fans after Giovanni Reyna's goal that extended the winner's lead to 2-0.