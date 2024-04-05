Viral Video: Sri Lanka Collect Trophy In Practice Kits After Test Series Win vs Bangladesh

In a hilarious turn of events, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and his players collected the trophy in practice kits after clinching the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka won the second and final match of the Test series with a 192-run win over Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittogram on April 3, Wednesday. After declaring the second innings with 157/7 in 40 overs and a 510-run lead, the visitors set the target of 512 run to chase on Day 4

At the end of day 4, Bangladesh were posted total of 268/7 in 67 overs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijmul Islam batting on 44 and 10, respectively. On the Day 5 of the 2nd Test, the hosts were bundled out for 318/8 in 85 overs in the first session.

In a video went viral on social media, Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva can be seen collecting the trophy from the dignitaries and walked towards the players, who were waiting to pose a picture with the trophy. However, Sri Lanka players ditched their Test jersey and wore the practice kits.

Sri Lanka🇱🇰 won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh🇧🇩



Sri Lankan's came to collect the Trophy in their Practice Kits🎽



They wanted to tell the World🌍 that they have played 2 practice match 🆚 Bangladesh#BANvSL #IPL2024 #GTvPBKS #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/0Jkk7wbqUK — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 4, 2024

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the Test series with a huge margin of 328 runs against Bangladesh. After getting bundled out 418 in the second innings, Dhanajaya de Silva-led side bundled out the visitors for 188 despite Mominul Haque's fighting 87 off 148 balls.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh's rivalry has reached at its ever since Angelo Mathews's broken helmet incident during the ODI World Cup. After Bangladesh won the ODI series against Sri Lanka, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mustafiqur Rahim mocked Mathews with a broken helmet celebration.

Howeber, Sri Lanka hit back Bangladesh by seemingly trolling Bangladesh by posing with a trophy in practice kits. It was for the first time that the entire team was wearing the practice kits while celebrating the series win with a trophy/