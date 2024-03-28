Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Instructs MI Skipper Hardik Pandya To Field Near Boundary Line During IPL 2024 Clash vs SRH

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted instructing his successor Hardik Pandya to field near the boundary line during the IPL 2024 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 28.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable outing as they suffered a second consecutive defeat of the IPL 2024 against SunRisers Hyderabad. There were heavy criticisms against Hardik Pandya for his field settings and bowlers rotation after Heinrich Klaseen (80*) and Aiden Markram (42*) unleashed their firepower in the middle-order.

Hardik Pandya seemingly took help from predecessor Rohit Sharma to get the field settings right to end the carnage between SRH middle-order pair. In a viral video, Former Mumbai Indians skipper pointed towards the boundary and directed Hardik Pandya to go there, which he promptly did it.

In the last match against Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya received a backlash from Mumbai Indians fans for constantly changing Rohit Sharma's fielding positions. The 30-year-old has been under the heavy scrutiny ever since he took over the leadership reins of the team from Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya received hostile receptions from the crowd in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and being hurled with abuses on social media just for replacing Rohit Sharma as a captain.