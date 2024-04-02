 Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Gets Punished By MI, Spotted In Embarrassing Superhero Jumpsuit At Mumbai Airport
MI have a special outfit designed every season which they use to punish their players for not adhering to the rules set by the team management during an IPL season.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Ishan Kishan is the first cricketer to be punished by Mumbai Indians for breaking the team management rules in this of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Kishan was spotted wearing a funny superhero outfit with MI's logo on his chest as the squad departed from the Mumbai airport.

A video of Kishan in his new outfit going inside the airport terminal after getting out of the team bus is going viral on social media.

MI's funny way of punishing players

MI team management has a unique way of disciplining their players for breaking rules like coming late to practice, or the not adhering to the call times in the hotels, etc.

They have a special outfit which they design every season and make the player wear it throughout the day for breaking any rule set by the team management.

Kishan has gone through a similar treatment in the past as well. Even senior players in the squad are not spared when it comes to the team rules during the IPL season.

MI lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1 to suffer their third successive defeat in IPL 2024.

The five-time champions are languishing in last place on the points table. They are the only team which is yet to win a match this season.

MI will next host the Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede on April 7.

AIFF Suspends Executive Committee Member Deepak Sharma For Assaulting 2 Women Footballers In Goa...

IPL 2024: BCCI Announces Revised Dates Of 2 Matches Due To Ram Navami

Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Gets Punished By MI, Spotted In Embarrassing Superhero Jumpsuit At Mumbai...

'Don't Like People Booing Cricketers': David Hussey Rallies Behind Hardik Pandya Amid Booing,...

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: No, Rohit Sharma DID NOT STOP Mumbai Fans From Booing Hardik Pandya; Viral Video...

