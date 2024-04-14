 Viral Video: Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes The 3rd Batter To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In A T20I
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes The 3rd Batter To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In A T20I

Viral Video: Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes The 3rd Batter To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In A T20I

Dipendra Singh Airee has become the 3rd batter to smash 6 sixes in an over during a T20I

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Dipendra Singh Airee. | (Credits: Twitter)

Nepal's middle-order batter Dipendra Singh Airee emulated former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard by hammering six sixes in an over during the ACC Men's Premier T20 Cup fixture against Qatar. Kamran Khan became the bowler to be on the receiving end as a video of the same surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Read Also
Asian Para Games 2023: 'Inspiration To Many', PM Narendra Modi Hails Ravi Rongali For Clinching...
article-image

Nepal began the 20th over at 174-7 when Airee was on 28 off 15 deliveries with 3 fours and a solitary six. However, the right-handed batter stormed to 64 off 21 balls following the massive over. Three sixes went to the mid-wicket region, while one each went over backward point, extra-cover, and square leg. Kamran Khan's figures read an eye-watering 1.4-0-42-0.

Apart from Airee, Kushal Malla and Aasif Sheikh also made notable contributions, with the latter being the only batter to go past 50 runs.

Dipendra Singh Airee also chips in with 2 wickets:

Along with a brutal 21-ball 64 with 7 sixes, the 24-year-old also chipped in with the wickets of Mohammad Ahnaff and Adnan Mirza to finish with figures of 4-0-34-2. Lalit Rajbanshi and Gulshan Jha also snared a couple of wickets, while Kushal Malla and Abhinash Bohara managed 1 each.

Qatar skipper Muhammad Tanwar top-scored with 63 off 33 deliveries, but they fell short of 32 runs in pursuit of 211.

Read Also
Former Nepal Cricket Team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane Handed 8-Year Jail Term For Raping Minor In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Put On Some Calories’: KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Urges Journalists To Feast On Rasgullas To...

‘Put On Some Calories’: KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Urges Journalists To Feast On Rasgullas To...

'He Was Too Perfect For Me': Kaka's Ex-Wife Gives Shocking Reason For Divorcing Brazil Football...

'He Was Too Perfect For Me': Kaka's Ex-Wife Gives Shocking Reason For Divorcing Brazil Football...

Viral Video: Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes The 3rd Batter To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In A T20I

Viral Video: Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes The 3rd Batter To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In A T20I

IPL 2024 Points Table: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holder

IPL 2024 Points Table: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holder

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Rajasthan Royals' Thrilling Win In Mullanpur

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Rajasthan Royals' Thrilling Win In Mullanpur