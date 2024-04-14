Viral Video: Dipendra Singh Airee Becomes The 3rd Batter To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In A T20I

Dipendra Singh Airee. | (Credits: Twitter)

Nepal's middle-order batter Dipendra Singh Airee emulated former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard by hammering six sixes in an over during the ACC Men's Premier T20 Cup fixture against Qatar. Kamran Khan became the bowler to be on the receiving end as a video of the same surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Nepal began the 20th over at 174-7 when Airee was on 28 off 15 deliveries with 3 fours and a solitary six. However, the right-handed batter stormed to 64 off 21 balls following the massive over. Three sixes went to the mid-wicket region, while one each went over backward point, extra-cover, and square leg. Kamran Khan's figures read an eye-watering 1.4-0-42-0.

Apart from Airee, Kushal Malla and Aasif Sheikh also made notable contributions, with the latter being the only batter to go past 50 runs.

Dipendra Singh Airee also chips in with 2 wickets:

Along with a brutal 21-ball 64 with 7 sixes, the 24-year-old also chipped in with the wickets of Mohammad Ahnaff and Adnan Mirza to finish with figures of 4-0-34-2. Lalit Rajbanshi and Gulshan Jha also snared a couple of wickets, while Kushal Malla and Abhinash Bohara managed 1 each.

Qatar skipper Muhammad Tanwar top-scored with 63 off 33 deliveries, but they fell short of 32 runs in pursuit of 211.