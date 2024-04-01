 Viral Pic: MS Dhoni Clicks Picture With Vizag Ground Staff After DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash; Netizens Laud Ex-CSK Skipper's Humility
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
MS Dhoni with Vizag's ground staff | Credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's down-to-earth personality was once again evident when he acknowledged the ground staff's request to click a picture with him after the match after IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals in Vizag on Sunday, March 31.

Dhoni walked out to bat for the first time in IPL 2024 after not getting the opportunity in the last two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. The 42-year-old treated the fans with his incredible cameo and power-hitting ability as he donned the vintage version of himself.

The crowd gave a loud and rousing reception when legendary wicketkeeper-batter walked out to the bat. Dhoni scored 37 off 16 balls, including 20 runs off Arnich Nortje in CSK's 192-run chase in the final over. However, MS Dhoni's effort went down in vain as the defending champions fell 20 runs short of achieving the target.

After the match, MS Dhoni interacted with Delhi Capitals' players and as usual, giving them advice. What caught the attention was the Chennai Super Kings captain clicking a picture with a ground staff. In the picture went viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen standing with a group of Vizag groundsmen and clicking a picture with them. A ground staff was visibly happy for getting an opportunity with MS Dhoni.

Netizens lauded former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni acknowledging ground staff request to click a picture with him, calling the most humble man on the planet. In the past as well, Dhoni garnered a lot of praise from the fans for similar gesture.

