Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw sets up Mumbai's win over Delhi

Jaipur: Prithvi Shaw's blistering 105, after an impressive show by the bowlers, set up Mumbai's seven-wicket win over Delhi in an Elite Group D match here on Sunday as the domestic giants began their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note.

Mumbai bowlers, led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3/35), restricted Delhi to 211/7 despite a valiant unbeaten 106 off 145 balls by Himmat Singh and then cantered to the target in 31.5 overs, as Prithvi tore into the Delhi attack.

Invited to bat at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Delhi were reeling at 10 for three as they lost Anuj Rawat (0) and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) cheaply. Both the batters were run out.

Trouble mounted for Delhi after they lost Nitish Rana (2), who edged to wicketkeeper Aditya Tare, giving pacer Kulkarni his first wicket. Kulkarni struck again and removed Jonty Sidhu (0) to make it 12 for four.

They lost half their side for 23 after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/33) castled Kshitiz Sharma (5).

Then, Himmat and number eight batsman Shivank Vashitsth (55 off 70 balls, 6x4) rallied with a 122-run seventh-wicket stand.

Himmat played a responsible knock, striking six fours and two maximums. After Vashisth departed, Himmat found an able partner in skipper Pradeep Sangwan (28 not out), as the two forged an unbeaten 57-run stand to take their side above the 200-run mark.

Chasing 212, Mumbai lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early but Prithvi (105 not out off 89 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 39 balls; 6x4, 1x6) added 82 runs for the second wicket.

Shaw took the Delhi attack to the cleaners, hammering 15 boundaries and two sixes in his match-winning innings and was ably supported by Iyer, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

After Iyer was cleaned up by Lalit Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, who had earned his maiden India call-up on Saturday, played his part with a blazing 50 off 33 balls.

Suryakumar and Shaw added 93 runs for the third wicket and brought Mumbai on the verge of victory.

In the other two Elite Group D games, Rajasthan defeated Pondicherry by six wickets, while Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 59 runs.

Brief Scores

Delhi 211-7 (H Singh 106*, S Vashisth 55; D Kulkarni 3-35, S Mulani 2-33) lost to Mumbai 216-3 (P Shaw 105*, S Yadav 50; L Yadav 2-32)

At K L Saini stadium: Maharashtra 295-8 (R Gaikwad 102, Y Nahar 52; V Arora 4-45, A Jamwal 2/49) bt Himachal Pradesh 236 (A Rana 46, A Kumar 34; R Hangargekar 4-42, S Bachhav 2-46)

At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Pondicherry 273-6 (P Dogra 101, S Jackson 55; S Sharma 2-34, R Bishnoi 2/47) lost to Rajasthan 274-4 (M Singh 115, A Garhwal 70; A Subikshan 3-55, S Udeshi 1-50)