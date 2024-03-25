 Video: Virat Kohli Sweats Out In The Nets Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Clash vs Punjab Kings In IPL 2024
Kohli failed to deliver his best in the season opener against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings as he scored 21 off 20 balls in RCB's four-run defeat in Chepauk.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Virat Kohli batting in the nets | Credits: IPL Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli got into groove and practiced intensely in the nets during the team's practice session ahead of IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

Kohli failed to deliver his best in the season opener against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings as he scored 21 off 20 balls in RCB's four-run defeat in Chepauk. This was former RCB captain's first outing after two months of paternity leave for the birth of his second child, son Akaay Kohli in London.

In a video shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter, Kohli can be seen batting hard and hitting various shots in the nets in order to get back to his rhythm after his poor outing in the opening match against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK.

Virat Kohli withdrew from India's Test squad for two matches of the five-match series against England due to personal reasons, which was not disclosed by Board of Control of as a matter of privacy. Later, India's talismanic batter ruled out of the remaining three matches of the series.

Before IPL 2024, Virat Kohli's last appearance in competitive cricket was in the Test series against South Africa in January.

