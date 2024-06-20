Video: Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter In IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match

Rashid Khan. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli dropped a sitter at backward point in the Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan on Thursday at Bridgetown, Barbados. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the former Indian captain seemingly failed to time his jump properly, with the ball bursting out of his hands.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Ibrahim Zadran steered a ball towards third-man region, but was not in control and failed to keep it down. However, Kohli couldn't take the catch despite it being a modest one, keeping in mind his fielding standards.

However, it didn't prove to be that costly as Axar Patel dismissed Zadran in his first delivery of the very next over. Meanwhile, Kohli's poor form also continued in the T20 World Cup as he scored a sluggish 24 in Barbados to follow his 3 single-figure scores from the New York leg of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav launches calculated counterattack to set up a 182-run-chase for Afghanistan:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians star stepped up when Team India found themselves in a spot of bother against Afghanistan in Barbados. The 33-year-old shared a crucial 60-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to put Team India's innings back on track. Suryakumar brought up his half-century off only 27 balls, while Pandya contributed 32 off 24 deliveries.

The slog overs saw Axar Patel play some smart shots to propel Team India to 181 in 20 overs.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.