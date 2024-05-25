Video: Team India, Led By Rohit Sharma, Departs From Mumbai For T20 World Cup 2024 In New York

The Indian men's cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma departed for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday evening from Mumbai airport. The players were seen entering the airport terminal just before 9 pm.

The T20I World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies from June 2 to June 29.

The 15-member squad and support staff will reach New York on May 26 where they will play their first match of the World Cup against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on June 5.

India will then take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, which promises to be the biggest match of the tournament before the knockouts.

The Men in Blue will play all of their Group A matches in the US.

