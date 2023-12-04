Video: Sam Curran Bats Wearing Sunglasses In 1st ODI Between West Indies And England

Sam Curran. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

England all-rounder Sam Curran came out to bat in a special avatar during the 1st ODI against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards International Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. In the video that has gone viral on X, the user posting the same remembered Brian Lara and Jack Russell batting with sunglasses in the past.

The incident occurred in the 39th over of the innings when the left-handed batter walked out to bat as England were teetering at 232-6, running the risk of getting bowled out cheaply. However, it did not stop him from getting some valuable runs for England as the left-arm seamer hit 38 runs off 26 deliveries, laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Sam Curran batting with sunglasses.

In 90's we saw Brian Lara and specially Jack Russell do it.

Do you guys remember any other cricketer who had glasses on while batting? pic.twitter.com/KcgpaDP4xE — Anirudh Kalra (@CricketKalra) December 3, 2023

Sam Curran shines with the bat, but fails with the ball as West Indies take 1-0 lead:

However, Curran, the bowler had zero impact with the ball as West Indies skipper Shai Hope tore him apart. The 25-year-old went for 98 runs in his 9.5 overs and conceded 7 sixes in his spell, including 3 in the 49th as the hosts chased down 326 with relative ease.

Earlier, England opted to bat and Harry Brook stood out with the bat, top-scoring with 71. Nevertheless, it was the partnership of 66 between Curran and Brydon Carse that helped the tourists reach 325. The former World Champions will look to bounce back in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday (December 6th).