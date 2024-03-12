Video: Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, And Chandrakant Pandit Watch Ranji Trophy 2024 Final

Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Chandrakant Pandit | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Chandrakant Pandit were spotted watching the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidharba from the stands on December 12th, Tuesday. The BCCI Domestic's official handle on X shared a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter) as the three legends were having a conversation.

While both Tendulkar and Vengsarkar had storied careers for India, Chandrakant Pandit couldn't quite reach the heights. The current Kolkata Knight Riders' coach featured in 5 Tests and 36 ODIs from 1986-1992. Tendulkar, meanwhile, is the custodian of several cricketing records, including most-capped player in Tests and ODIs, followed by the highest run-getter in both formats.

Vengsarkar, also a former men's team's chief selector, played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs from 1976-1991.

Mumbai in pole position to clinch the title:

Meanwhile, Mumbai, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, have been outstaning in the final against Vidharbha. Despite collapsing for 111-6 at one stage, Mumbai reached a competitive score of 224, thanks to Shardul Thakur's 75.

Thakur also did decently with the ball, bagging figures of 9-0-22-1, but Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian bagged three wickets each to skittle Vidharba for 105. With a 119-run lead, Mumbai have already inched ahead by 400 runs after a century by Musheer Khan, followed by half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.