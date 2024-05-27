Video: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Lands In New York For T20 World Cup 2024

India squad at the Mumbai Airport before boarding flight to New York | Credits: BCCI Twitter

The first batch of the India squad landed in the New York on Monday morning for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 2.

Team India cricketers, led by Rohit Sharma, departed for the USA from Mumbai Airport on Saturday evening and reportedly had a layover in Dubai before reaching final destination. Players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and others were the first group to travel to the New York.

Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya have been granted permission by the BCCI to travel later and are likely to fly out with the second batch of India squad.

In a video shared by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Indian cricketers were seen assembling at Mumbai Airport before flying to New York. The players were seen having a laughter and enjoying each other's company as they come together for the ultimate glory. The cake cutting ceremony was organized inside the Mumbai airport before players boarded the plane.

The official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup too shared a video of the Indian cricketers arrival in New York. In a video released by Star Sports on its X handle, the players were seen getting down from the team bus after they arrived in New York for the showpiece event.

.@ImRo45, @RishabhPant17, #SuryakumarYadav and other @BCCI members are all set for #T20Mahayudh as they arrive in the US to kick off their journey in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup!



Stay updated on Team India's preparations daily with #FollowtheBlues on Star Sports Network! pic.twitter.com/BUWC1WcXXj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 26, 2024

Another video went viral on social media, where a young fan touched the skipper Rohit Sharma's feet before his departure with the squad to the USA. Rohit interacted with a group of youngsters at Mumbai's Shivpuri and one of them touched his feet and wished Team India skipper for the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma attended an event at Shivpuri.

Indian cricketers will likely to begin their warmup and practice session soon in order to weather conditions in the USA. The Men in Blue will be playing one warm-up match against Bangladesh at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 1.

The Men in Blue will play all their group stages in the USA. India are clubbed in Group A alongside hosts USA, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada.

Rohit Sharma and his boys will begin their campaign against the Ireland on June 5, followed up with high-volatile clash against Pakistan on June 9.

Then, India will lock horns with the hosts USA on June 12 before playing the final league stage match against Canada on June 15.