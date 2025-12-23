Video: Rohit Sharma Closely Observes Shardul Thakur's Bat Swing Ahead Of Practice Session In Jaipur

Image: rushiii_12/X

Mumbai's star player Rohit Sharma was spotted closely observing teammate Shardul Thakur’s bat swing while en route to a practice session in Jaipur, ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash. The brief interaction highlighted Rohit’s attention to detail and hands-on approach in mentoring his squad.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts noticed the casual yet insightful exchange, with Rohit appearing to analyse Thakur’s technique and offering pointers on the go. Such moments reflect the camaraderie and professional guidance within the Mumbai team, emphasizing preparation and refinement ahead of key domestic encounters.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, one of India’s premier domestic one-day tournaments, provides a platform for emerging talent alongside established stars. Rohit’s involvement not only boosts team morale but also sets an example of dedication and focus for younger players.

As Mumbai gears up for their next match, the Rohit’s on-field guidance is expected to be a significant factor in the team’s performance, showcasing leadership both on and off the field.

'Raat Ke 11 Baj Rahe Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral; VIDEO

A light-hearted and funny moment involving Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma brought smiles to fans when Rohit was spotted out for a walk with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Away from the pressures of international cricket and packed stadiums, Rohit found himself in a playful exchange with the ever-present paparazzi, showing his trademark wit and easygoing nature.

As Rohit walked past the cameras late in the evening, he jokingly remarked to the photographers, “Raat ke 11 baj rahe hai bhai,” seemingly suggesting it was quite late and perhaps time to wrap up for the day. The comment, delivered with a smile, reflected the casual, banter-filled relationship Rohit often shares with the media.

However, the paparazzi were quick with their comeback. One of them replied, “9:30pm hua hai,” instantly correcting the Indian batter and triggering laughter all around.

The brief interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying the glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s humorous side off the field. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp cricketing brain, Rohit has often shown that he is equally comfortable sharing a laugh away from the spotlight. The exchange served as a reminder that even the biggest stars cherish simple, human moments, making them all the more endearing to fans.