 Hyundai Motor Becomes ICC Premier Partner For Key Tournaments In 2026-2027
Hyundai Motor Company announced a global premier partnership with ICC for six major tournaments from 2026-2027, including the Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. The deal offers exclusive rights like coin toss participation, in-stadium branding, and fan experiences. Leaders highlighted deepened customer connections in cricket-passionate markets like India and innovative fan engagement opportunities.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming a premier partner for six prestigious tournaments from 2026 to 2027.

As a premier partner, the South Korean automaker secures exclusive rights and opportunities for the ICC's upcoming international cricket calendar, including the Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. These rights include participating in iconic matchday moments such as the coin toss, securing prominent in-stadium branding, and offering bespoke fan experiences.

"In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments," Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jose Munoz stated.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said Cricket is among the world's most popular sports, with over two billion fans whose passion is especially evident during ICC's marquee events. "These global events offer an excellent opportunity to engage fans through innovative digital and in-stadium integrations. We welcome Hyundai as a Premier Partner and look forward to delivering outstanding events together.

"Hyundai is a global brand that has long supported sports, and we look forward to maximizing our combined strengths at these events," he added. Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO designate Tarun Garg said the partnership reflects Hyundai's strong commitment to India and growing importance of the India market in Hyundai's global operations.

