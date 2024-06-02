Video: Rishabh Pant And Suryakumar Yadav Play Golf Uniquely Inside Hotel's Passage

Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were involved in a fun game in a hotel passage following the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. In a video shared by Pant himself on Instagram, the duo involved themselves in what seemed a game of golf using a cricket bat and ball.

With Pant and Suryakumar using a brown paper bag as a goal and scoring one as well, their joy knew no bounds as they yelled and celebrated. Pant shared the video on Instagram and put the caption, "What a ‘put’nership 😉 @surya_14kumar Good energy 👇👇😇😇. Wohooo."

Team India tame Bangladesh ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opener:

Despite Virat Kohli's absence due to being rested, Rohit Sharma's men hardly faced any issue in defeating Bangladesh. Exploits from Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya propelled India to 182-5. In response, the Tigers managed only 122 in their stipulated 20 overs, handing the Men in Blue a 60-run win. Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube snared two apiece to star in their win.

India's campaign commences against Ireland in New York on June 5th. The Men in Blue reached the semi-final of the previous edition, but suffered a crushing ten-wicket defeat to eventual champions England. With Rahul Dravid set to depart as coach after the tournament, he will be keen to end India's trophy drought.