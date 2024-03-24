Video: Pat Cummins Makes Gesture To Repeat 'Silencing Crowd' Statement From 2023 World Cup Final As Fans Demand During Orange Meet

Pat Cummins. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Australian and SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins garnered plenty of fans since leading the national team to the 2023 World Cup win over India in the final in front of the jampacked Narendra Modi Stadium. It was evident during the Orange Meet on Sunday in Hyderabad when fans asked him to repeat the famous 'silence' statement before the final.

In the pre-game press conference, Cummins made a famous statement of Australia's desire to silence the one-sided crowd at the gigantic venue. Speaking about the big final in Ahmedabad, the 30-year-old said:

"I think you've got to embrace it. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but, in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow. Yeah, you've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final - even in the lead-up, there's going to be noise and more people and interest, and you just can't get overwhelmed. You've got to be up for it, you've got to love it, and just know whatever happens it's fine, but you just want to finish the day with no regrets."

Indian fans still haven't forgotten Pat Cummins' silence wala statement at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, our Indian fans are asking him to repeat it.



Moral of the story: People are not as interested in the Indian team as they are in this tin-top IPL tournament. #TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/1sf75Hylzs — 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@Zimbu12_) March 24, 2024

With the fans pleading Cummins to repeat the statement, the Aussie speedster placed a finger on his lips to signal the gesture.

Pat Cummins bowled an outstanding spell in the final:

The Aussie skipper led from the front in the final as he delivered a spell for the ages. The New South Wales didn't concede a single boundary amid his spell of 10-0-34-2 as the tourists restricted the Men in Blue to 240.

Later, Travis Head struck a sensational hundred and shared a match-winning partnership with Marnus Labuschagne to lead Australia to their 6th World Cup crown.