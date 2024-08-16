Video: Neeraj Chopra Returns To Training In Germany After Silver Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has returned to training session in Germany after his silver medal win at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Chopra clinched his second successive Olympic medal with silver with his best throw of 89.45m in his second attempt in the javelin throw final. His throw was the season-best and 0.49m short of his national record. Neeraj Chopra's Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem clinched a historic gold medal with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m in his second attempt.

After the conclusion of his campaign, Neeraj Chopra flew to Germany before the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 in order to consult a doctor and seek medical advice on his groin injury, which has been troubling him during the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a video that went viral on social media, Neeraj Chopra can be seen training hard in the gym by doing abs exercises with a balloon placed between his legs and hanging himself from a bar.

Neeraj Chopra is back in the training session to prepare for the upcoming events. 💥 pic.twitter.com/O94MHRpYvF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2024

Neeraj Chopra missed the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Independence Day as he flew to Germany from Paris rather than returning to India. As per javelin throw star's family source, Chopra is unlikely to return to India for 1 and a half months to 2 months as he will be participating athletics tournaments abroad.

Meanwhile, with his second successive Olympic medal, including a historic gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra became the fourth athlete from independent India after Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker to clinch two medals at the Summer Games.

Neeraj Chopra's upcoming events

Neeraj Chopra's season has not ended at the Paris Olympics 2024 , as the javelin thrower is set to participate in several upcoming events. Chopra's participation at the Lausanne Diamond League will depend on his medical advice by the doctor on groin injury.

In case, Neeraj Chopra misses the first Switzerland leg of Diamond League, then he is likely to make a comeback in the Zurich Diamond League, slated to take place in September. In the same month, the Brussels Diamond League Finals will also take place.

It has been reported that Neeraj Chopra is likely to undergo surgery for hernia on his groin. Meanwhile, the coaching team of Javelin Throw is expected to change as his coach Klaus Bartonietz's contract has been expired after the Paris Olympics 2024.

Klaus' s contract was extended by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) until the Paris Olympics 2024.