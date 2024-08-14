Paris Olympics 2024: Silver Medalist Neeraj Chopra Wore Watch Worth ₹52 Lakh In Javelin Throw Final

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra had yet another successful Olympic campaign as he clinched the silver medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Neeraj Chopra won his second successive Olympic, having previously a historic gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, However, this time, the 26-year-old had to settle for the silver medal after losing the gold medal to Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem, who shattered the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m.

Chopra put his best efforts to surpass Nadeem's Olympic record but couldn't do it. Neeraj Chopra's best throw was 89.45m, which helped to finish second in the men's javelin throw final and clinched the silver medals.

With his successive Olympic medal, Neeraj Chopra became the fourth athlete from independent India after Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker to clinch two medals at the Summer Games. Chopra is the Indian athlete in athletics to clinch a gold medal and two medals on the trot at the Paris Olympics.

Just a few days after the javelin throw final and the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, the netizens took note of Neeraj Chopra's watch that he wore when he won the silver medal. As per the reports, Chopra wore an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultralight that cost around a whopping INR 52 lakh. On the Omega website, the actual cost of Neeraj Chopra's watch is INR 52,13,200.

Omega roped in as its brand ambassador earlier this year ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra played the javelin throw final due to groin injury, which has been troubling him over the last two years. After the Paris Olympics, the 26-year-old flew to Germany rather returning home in order to consult a doctor and seek medical advice on his injury. Thus, Neeraj Chopra was missed during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

As per Neeraj Chopra's family source, Neeraj Chopra won't be returning to India for almost two months. The javelin throw star is expected to miss the meeting with the Narendra Modi during the Independence Day on August 15.