 Video: Mustafizur Rahman Stretched Off Field Due To Cramps During BAN vs SL 3rd ODI
Mustafizur Rahman performed well in the 3rd ODI as he conceded just 39 runs and picked up two wickets in nine overs.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Mustafizur Rahman stretched off the field due to cramps | Credits: Fancode

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was stretched off the field after suffering from cramps during the 3rd and final ODI of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Stadium in Chittogram on Monday, March 18.

Rahman performed well in the 3rd ODI as he conceded just 39 runs and picked two wickets in nine overs. When he was coming to bowl in the final over of his spell, he was struggling in pain but completed the first delivery. In the delivery, Mustafizur Rahman stopped in midway as he seemed to have hurt himself while complete his delivery.

Rahman was attended by team physio on the ground but understanding the seriousness of the cramps or injury, he was taken off the field on the stretcher. Seemingly, the Bangladesh pacer was in pain while he was stretched off the field.

Another incident took place on the field during the match against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the final over of the first innings, uncapped Bangladesh player Jaker Ali and Anamul Haque collided with each other while attempting catch of Sri Lanka batter Pramod Madushan off Taskin Ahmed. Jaker Ali had to stretched off the field after suffering from injury due to nasty collision.

It has been good for Bangladesh as few players suffered injuries while fielding. Apart from Mustafizur Rahman and Jaker Ali, Soumya Sarkar had to walk off the field after copping an injury on his neck after crashed into advertisement board near the boundary line. Tanzin Ahmed came in as concussion substitute for Sarkar.

