Video: MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Singh Cheerfully Touches His Feet As Ex-India Captain Cuts Cake To Ring In 43rd Birthday

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Rawat has always been playful and cheerful in nature as she decided to have some fun at her husband's birthday celebration. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter ringed in his 43rd birthday in Mumbai on Thursday, July 7.

Dhoni is often known for keeping his celebration low-key and private as prefers to spend his birthday with his family and friends rather than extravagant parties. Indian legend celebrated his 43rd birthday with his wife by cutting a cake.

In a video shared by Sakshi Singh on its Instagram handle, MS Dhoni was seen cutting a cake and feeding to his wife, However, there was a light-hearted moment as Sakshi playfully touched Dhoni's feet, to which he gave her a blessing. As per the Indian tradition, wife touches husband's feet to seek blessings.

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan was too present to celebrate Dhoni's birthday as he was seen standing right next to him. The 58-year-old, who was last seen in Tiger 3, was spotted in black shirt as he sings 'Happy Birthday' along with MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh.

WATCH | MS Dhoni Joined By Salman Khan For His 43rd Birthday Celebration In Mumbai#SalmanKhan #MSDhoni #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/L1bwzHOHnL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 7, 2024

MS Dhoni was in Mumbai to attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony at Jio World. Dhoni were among the celebrities who have been invited as the guests for billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son and to-be daughter-in-law's wedding function.

Dhoni was also spotted dancing with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh during the Anant and Radhika's star-studded sangeet ceremony