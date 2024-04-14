Video: MS Dhoni Reminds Fans Of WC Six, Gives Ball To Young Fan After Ripping Apart Hardik Pandya In Final Over Of MI vs CSK

Fans went berserk during the final over of Chennai Super Kings' innings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni entertained the capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with a flurry of sixes in Match 29 of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Dhoni came into bat in the final over after Daryll Mitchell's dismissal which made everyone stand up and applaud as the cricket legend slowly strode out to the middle.

He then aimed his guns at Pandya and smashed him for three sixes in a row to take CSK's total past the 200-run mark.

The maximums were just what the thousands of screaming fans had come to witness and Dhoni gave them just the dose they needed.

He became the first Indian batter to hit three sixes off the first three balls faced in the IPL.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The massive support for Dhoni here in Mumbai is probably in the anticipation that this might be his final match at this iconic stadium where he hit the famous six to win the 2011 ODI World Cup for Team India.

The 42-year-old hasn't yet declared his future intentions but is likely to retire from the IPL after this season.

Fans were in fact, reminded of that maximum when Dhoni was smashing Pandya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mumbai Cricket Association has turned two seats of the stadium into a memorial for Dhoni where his six had landed on that glorious night of April 2.

Dhoni finished unbeaten on 20 off 4 balls with 3 sixes as Chennai reached 206 for 4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Pandya. Dhoni gave away the match ball to a young kid after the innings ended.

Captain Rituraj Gaikwad led from the front by scoring 69 runs while Shivam Dube made 66 not out to help CSK's cause.