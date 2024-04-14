 Video: MS Dhoni Reminds Fans Of WC Six, Gives Ball To Young Fan After Ripping Apart Hardik Pandya In Final Over Of MI vs CSK
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: MS Dhoni Reminds Fans Of WC Six, Gives Ball To Young Fan After Ripping Apart Hardik Pandya In Final Over Of MI vs CSK

Video: MS Dhoni Reminds Fans Of WC Six, Gives Ball To Young Fan After Ripping Apart Hardik Pandya In Final Over Of MI vs CSK

MS Dhoni aimed his guns at Hardik Pandya and smashed him for three sixes in a row to take CSK's total past the 200-run mark.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Fans went berserk during the final over of Chennai Super Kings' innings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni entertained the capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with a flurry of sixes in Match 29 of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Dhoni came into bat in the final over after Daryll Mitchell's dismissal which made everyone stand up and applaud as the cricket legend slowly strode out to the middle.

He then aimed his guns at Pandya and smashed him for three sixes in a row to take CSK's total past the 200-run mark.

The maximums were just what the thousands of screaming fans had come to witness and Dhoni gave them just the dose they needed.

He became the first Indian batter to hit three sixes off the first three balls faced in the IPL.

The massive support for Dhoni here in Mumbai is probably in the anticipation that this might be his final match at this iconic stadium where he hit the famous six to win the 2011 ODI World Cup for Team India.

The 42-year-old hasn't yet declared his future intentions but is likely to retire from the IPL after this season.

Fans were in fact, reminded of that maximum when Dhoni was smashing Pandya.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has turned two seats of the stadium into a memorial for Dhoni where his six had landed on that glorious night of April 2.

Dhoni finished unbeaten on 20 off 4 balls with 3 sixes as Chennai reached 206 for 4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Pandya. Dhoni gave away the match ball to a young kid after the innings ended.

Captain Rituraj Gaikwad led from the front by scoring 69 runs while Shivam Dube made 66 not out to help CSK's cause.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Noise Levels Reach 131DB, More Than A Fighter Jet, As Wankhede Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane's...

VIDEO: Noise Levels Reach 131DB, More Than A Fighter Jet, As Wankhede Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane's...

'Will Bet My Life To Get Rohit Sharma': PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta Makes Her Intentions Very Clear

'Will Bet My Life To Get Rohit Sharma': PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta Makes Her Intentions Very Clear

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 29: MS Dhoni Hits Hat-Trick Of Sixes As Chennai Finish With 206/4 In...

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 29: MS Dhoni Hits Hat-Trick Of Sixes As Chennai Finish With 206/4 In...

Why Are LSG Players Wearing Maroon & Green Coloured Kit In IPL 2024 Match vs KKR?

Why Are LSG Players Wearing Maroon & Green Coloured Kit In IPL 2024 Match vs KKR?

'Looking Forward To Join You Guys': Is Cheteshwar Pujara Returning To CSK For IPL 2024? Here's The...

'Looking Forward To Join You Guys': Is Cheteshwar Pujara Returning To CSK For IPL 2024? Here's The...