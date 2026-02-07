 VIDEO: Milind Kumar Stumped Out After Hilarious 'Brainfade' In IND Vs USA Clash In T20 World Cup 2026
Milind Kumar had a moment he would like to forget in the IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 game. Batting on 34, Kumar looked set to take the game deep at the Wankhede. However, in a brainfade moment, the USA star walked out of his crease with no idea of where the ball was, only to be stumped by Varun Chakravarthy.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
The incident happened in the 12th over of the game. USA were behind in the game and tried to force their way to quick runs. Milind Kumar had pulled his side out of a hole after they lost three early wickets in the powerplay.

Well set and batting on 34, the onus was on the USA batter to take the game deep and try and mount pressure on the home team. However, a moment of madness saw that plan foiled.

Kumar was beaten by a Varun Chakravarthy googly. He was in his crease as the ball zoomed past him into the gloves of Ishan Kishan. Kishan however failed to collect it cleanly as he juggled the ball close to his body. Kumar lost vision of the ball and believed it to have passed the keeper and stepped out trying to sneak a single. Kishan had enough time to dislodge the bails and get his wicket.

