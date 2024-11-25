 Video: Mumbai Indians' Owner Akash Ambani Thanks RCB CEO For Not Extending RTM For Will Jacks
Will Jacks turned up for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, but will play for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Akash Ambani shook hands with RCB's CEO. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians' owner Akash Ambani was seen shaking hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's CEO after he refused to extend the Right-to-match option for all-rounder Will Jacks in the ongoing IPL 2025 auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the user posting the video called the franchise a fixing team.

Jacks, who sizzled with a hundred for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, wasn't retained by the franchise. The Surrey all-rounder entered the auction at ₹2 crore and the Punjab Kings were the first to raise the paddle with ₹2.2 crore, while the Mumbai Indians surged to ₹2.4 crore. The price eventually surged to ₹4 crore and then to ₹5 crore, with the Mumbai Indians leading it.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not raise the RTM match eventually as Mumbai Indians' owner thanked him. Below is the video of the same:

"We are very, very happy to get Boulty back" - Akash Ambani

During a media conference on Monday, Ambani pointed out that getting New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult back and pairing with Jasprit Bumrah is something they targetted and are glad to achieve it. He said:

"Trent Boult and Bumrah are back, that’s the partnership that we really wanted. (The) left-armers are a point of difference for us, especially in the bowling line-up. A lot of the things get dictated, as Andy will tell you, by auction order. You don’t kind of get, you can’t have a preference on a certain player. It doesn’t work like that. We are very, very happy to get Boulty back, of the person (that he is) and of the skill set."

