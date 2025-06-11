Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC Final

Marco Jansen. | (Image Credits: X)

South African seamer Marco Jansen held on to a juggling catch to get the critical wicket of Steve Smith in the ongoing day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final clash at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The left-arm seamer juggled the ball multiple times at slip before holding onto the chance.

With South Africa desperately seeking a wicket to break the solid partnership between Smith and Beau Webster, Temba Bavuma tossed the ball to Aiden Markram. Although he conceded a boundary off the very first delivery, Markram managed to nick Smith to the slip cordon. The wicket ended a massive 79-run stand between them.

South Africa win toss and opt to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja (0) and Cameron Green (4). Later, Marco Jansen broke a defiant partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to get the latter to nick through to the keeper.