Video: Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Luis Suarez & Other Legends Pay Tribute To Jordi Alba As Spanish Defender Announces Retirement

Jordi Alba with his family (R). | (Image Credits: X)

The likes of Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and David Beckham paid tribute to the legendary left back Jordi Alba following the Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Atlanta United at the Chase Stadium in Florida. The big screen flashing at the venue saw legendary footballers pay tribute to him as Alba was seen holding his son.

The 36-year-old has decided to call time on his career and will retire following the current MLS season, similar to his fellow countryman Sergio Busquets, who revealed his willingness to quit two weeks ago. Alba made a staggering 459 appearances for Barcelona and has featured in 64 games for Inter Miami.

Watch the below video as the likes of Beckham and Busquets pay tribute to Alba:

"The time has come to close a transcendental stage in my life" - Jordi Alba

The veteran defender took to Instagram and wrote:

"The time has come to close a transcendental stage in my life: I have made the decision to put an end to my professional career at the end of this season. I do it with absolute conviction, fullness and happiness. I have travelled this path with all the enthusiasm possible and now it is time to close a stage and open another with the best of illusions."

Alba went on to thank all the clubs that gave him an opportunity, describing FC Barcelona the club of his life and stated:

"Football has given me everything, thanks to my teammates, clubs, technical staff. I want to thank the clubs that have marked my life. To Atlético Centro Hospitalense, where it all began; to Cornellà, which gave me the necessary to grow; to Nàstic, where I learned to live in a professional dressing room and maturity with great teammates; to Valencia, the club that made my dream of making my debut in La Liga come true; to FC Barcelona, the club of my life, the club that saw me grow up as a child and allowed me to reach the peak of my career, to live more than an unforgettable decade and conquer all possible titles; to the Spanish national team, proud to wear this shirt; and finally to Inter Miami, thank you for opening your doors to me, welcoming me with affection. Also thank you to the fans for your love."

Alba was one of the goal-scorers as Inter Miami demolished Atlanta 4-0 in the MLS game.