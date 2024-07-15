Video: Lionel Messi Cries Inconsolably As He Forced To Leave Field Due To Injury During ARG vs COL Copa America Final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi couldn't control his emotions after he was forced to be snubbed due to injury during the Copa America 2024 Final against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida's Miami Gardens on Monday, July 15.

Argentina and Colombia held on to each other as the first half of the title clash went goalless. In the second half, neither of the sides conceded a goal as the final went into extra time. However, in the 65th minute of the match, Lionel Messi suffered an injury to his ankle and limped towards the dugout after he was substituted by Nicolas Gonzalez.

In a video that went viral on social media, Lionel Messi was spotted crying inconsolably in the dugout as his ankle was wrapped in ice. Messi kept his hands on the eye while tears streamed down his face.