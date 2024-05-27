Video: KKR Players Facetime Opener Phil Salt After Winning IPL 2024 Final vs SRH In Chennai

KKR players video call with Phil Salt | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Phil Salt made a video call with his teammates after the team emerged as the IPL 2024 champions with an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Phil Salt played for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the league stage before leaving for England for national duties. Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced him in the playing XI in the Qualifier 1 and the Final.

In a video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on its X handle (formerly Twitter), KKR players and coaching staff were seen talking to Phil Salt through a video call after the dominating win in the ultimate title clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Phil Salt was happy and elated with the team's victory in the IPL 2024.

Phil Salt likely joined the call from Cardiff, where England will play the 3rd T20I against Pakistan.

We made sure Phil was part of the party! 🤳🎉 pic.twitter.com/BwtJm9223Q — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 27, 2024

Phil Salt was in sublime form in the IPL 2024 as he amassed 435 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 182 in 12 matches. He also formed formidable partnerships with his opening batting partner Sunil Narine. Salt and Narine's highest partnership stand came against Punjab Kings, where they forged 138-run partnership for the opening wicket.