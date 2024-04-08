Video: KKR Fans Stopped From Carrying Banners, Posters Inside Chennai Stadium Ahead Of CSK Clash

KKR fans were stopped from carrying posters and banners inside Chennai stadium. | (Credits: Twitter)

A video has emerged on social media on how the security officials are not allowing the Kolkata Knight Riders' fans to take banners of supporting their side ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday at Chepauk. The clip showed that the security personnel had taken away the big banner, which the fans were eager to take it.

The handle on X posted the below caption by sharing the video:

"Meanwhile in Chepauk, KKR fans have been stopped from getting banners/posters/placards inside the stadium. The management here is giving baseless reasons for that. Is this how you treat away fans, Chepauk? Shame on you."

Notably, a few section of fans were also booing when Sunil Narine hit a boundary. A similar instance had come to light when the fans were allegedly not allowed to carry posters of Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium, with the spectators booing Hardik Pandya.

Chennai Super Kings send Kolkata Knight Riders into bat:

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had won the toss and opted to field first. Gaikwad also announced three changes, bringing in Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shardul Thakur. The Knight Riders, who are yet to lose a game, have gone ahead with the same side.

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

KKR playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.