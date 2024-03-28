Video: Kavya Maran Jumps In Joy After Rohit Sharma's Wicket In SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Clash In Hyderabad...

Kavya Maran | Credits: Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kavya Maran burst into estastic mode after Pat Cummins picked up a crucial wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2024 match between two sides at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27.

SRH set a hefty target of 278 for MI to chase. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided Mumbai Indians a brilliant start to their run-chase and reached 50-run mark in just three overs. Rohit and Ishan were unleashing their firepower at the top with an aim of achieving of monumental target for the wicket.

Rohit and Ishan shared an opening 56-run stand before Shahbaz Ahmed provided a big breakthrough by dismissing the latter for 34. Then, Rohit Sharma, who was playing 200th match for Mumbai Indians, was looking to covert his good start into big scores. However, Former MI skipper stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 26 off 12 balls by Pat Cummins.

Rohit's wicket was a turning point of the game and Kavya Maran was jumping in joy as the momentum began shift towards her team SunRisers Hyderabad. The video of her celebration is going viral on social media.

Kavya Maran was eventually the most person on the planet as her team earned the first victory of the IPL 2024 with a 31-run win over Mumbai Indians. Heinrich Klassen (80*) and Aiden Markran (42*) were brutal with their willow as a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket between them helped SunRisers Hyderabad to shatter Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record for the highest total in IPL.

For Mumbai Indians, Tilak Verma (64) and Tim David (42*) gave the best of their efforts to help visitors chase down the hefty target but they fell short of the target despite their valiant efforts.