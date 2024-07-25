 Video: Jemimah Rodrigues Plays Guitar As Indian Women's Team Enjoy Their Bus Journey Ahead Of Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, start as overwhelming favourites ahead of the semi-final against Bangladesh.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Indian team enjoys their bus journey. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Indian women's cricket team were all smiles during their bus journey in Sri Lanka ahead of their Asia Cup 2024 semi-final against Bangladesh on Friday. In a video uploaded by the BCCI Women's official handle on X, young middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues was playing guitar and the entire team were singing Bollywood songs aloud.

The defending champions are currently undefeated and have had a smooth journey to the playoffs, starting by beating Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal - accumulating wins convincingly. They will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final on Friday and start as overwhelming favourites for the same.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues was playing guitar to the tunes of songs of Race and Yeh Jawaani hai Dewaani as the BCCI captioned the video as "𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙅𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙝. Play this one on loop! Throwback to #TeamIndia’s entertaining travel day to Dambulla."

