IND vs NEP, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live: Openers Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha Fire India To 178/3 In Dambulla

India have managed to post an impressive score of 178 for 3 in 20 overs against Nepal after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Openers Shafali Verma and Dayalan Hemalatha shared a 122-run partnership for the first wicket to power India's innings. Verma top-scored with 81 (48 balls, 12x4s, 1x6) while Hemalatha (47 off 42 balls) missed out on a half-century.

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss, India will bat first against Nepal in Dambulla. Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar have been rested for this game.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy

Nepal Women (Playing XI): Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Dolly Bhatta, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shrestha(w), Sabnam Rai, Bindu Rawal

India is on a high and ready to keep their winning streak alive as they take on Nepal in their final Group A match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup on Tuesday.

India has been dominating the tournament so far, with solid wins against Pakistan and the UAE. They beat Pakistan by seven wickets and crushed the UAE by 78 runs, putting them in a strong position to make the semifinals.

Nepal, on the other hand, is still reeling from a big loss to Pakistan on Sunday. That same day, India, the tournament favorites and defending champions, easily defeated the UAE.

India's ticket to the semifinals looks almost certain, while Pakistan’s win over Nepal has boosted their net run rate, moving them to second place in Group A.

But India isn't too worried about the other teams. They're focused on keeping their momentum going with another strong performance as they head into the semifinals.