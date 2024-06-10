Video: Jay Shah Pumped After India's Thrilling Win vs Pakistan, Celebrates With Fans In New York Stadium

Bigwigs from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were present at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday to witness the Men in Blue's thrilling victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they restricted Pakistan to 113 for 7 after getting bowled out for 119 in 20 overs in the low-scoring blockbuster.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for Team India with 3 crucial wickets while Hardik Pandya took a couple of scalps as Pakistan collapsed from a comfortable situation of 72 for 2 to crash to their second successive defeat in the tournament.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, along with IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and board vice-president Rajeev Shukla, were seen celebrating the win from the stands surrounded by a sea of blue.

India's travelling reserves Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed were also celebrating alongside the BCCI officials in the same stand.

India defeated Pakistan for the seventh time in T20 World Cup history to take extend their head-to-head record to 7-1 against their arch-rivals.

The Men in Blue now top the Group A table with 4 points while Pakistan dropped to fourth, below Canada, after their second successive loss in the tournament. The Men in Green are now under threat of crashing out in the group stage itself after the latest defeat.