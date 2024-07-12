Video: James Anderson's Family Ecstatic As He Picks His Final Test Wicket vs West Indies At Lord's

Legendary England Pacer James Anderson's family was ecstatic as picked the final wicket of his illustrious Test career in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's On Friday, July 12.

James Anderson officially pulled the curtains down on his international career after England took a 1-0 series lead with a 114-run and innings win against the visiting West Indies team on Day 3 of the first Test. England took a 250-run lead after being bundled out for 371. However, England bowlers left West Indies in a reeling position with 79/6 at the end of Day 2 and dismissed them for 121 on Day 3.

However, the spotlight was mainly on James Anderson as he walked out to the field for one final time and received a guard of honour from England teammates and West Indies players. After taking 2 wickets on Day 2, the legendary pacer ended his illustrious career by taking his third and final wicket by dismissing Joshua Da Silva on Day 3.

After taking the final scalp of his international career, James Anderson's family, including wife, two daughters and father was celebrated enthusiastically in the VIP stands of the Lord's. The video of the same went viral on social media.