Video: Islamabad United Players Take Victory Lap With Palestine Flag After Winning PSL 9

Islamabad United players with Palestine flags. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, were seen celebrating with the Palestine flag following their 3rd title win in the tournament history. With the players taking a victory lap after a nail-biting win, players were walking around the ground with the Palestine flag, with Shadab at the forefront of it.

Pakistan cricketers including Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and many more have consistently pledged their support to Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel at the Gaza Strip. Notably, Rizwan dedicated his century against Sri Lanka during the 2023 World Cup to the Palestine victims, which sparked backlash.