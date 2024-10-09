England middle-order batter Harry Brook got a lucky break as the stumps remained intact despite the ball hitting it on day 3 of the opening Test against Pakistan. David Gower, who was on commentary, was stunned to see it, claimed that it was the closest that Pakistan looked like taking a wicket in a long time. A video of the same was shared by PCB on social media.
Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In Multan Test
Harry Brook went on to score his 4th Test ton Pakistan soil as England whittle the lead down to 64.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 06:39 PM IST